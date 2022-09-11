GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chiefs are putting on a strong performance against the Arizona Cardinals on the road but two players did leave the game with injuries.

Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie left the game with a hamstring injury in the third quarter as he was carted off the field. He will not return to the game.

Right guard Trey Smith was taken to the locker room with an ankle injury in the second quarter. He was listed as questionable to return.

McDuffie was replaced by Jaylen Watson and smith was replaced by Nick Allegretti.

Both were having a solid perfomance before exiting the game.