KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the Chief’s and Eagles’ most unique fans got a chance to see their teams play in Super Bowl LVII in person, at the very last minute.

Tom Patterson and his brother, Steve Tazumi, ended up getting tickets, VIP passes, and access to the field before the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38 to 35.

FOX4 brought you their story before the big game. They were born in Japan in 1958 and were adopted by separate American families.

They eventually met for the first time in decades in the late 1990s, when they found out they shared a love for weightlifting and football.

Tazumi grew up near Philadelphia and is a die-hard Eagles fan. Patterson grew up around Kansas, making him a die-hard Chiefs fan.

After their story aired, Patterson tells FOX4, the NFL reached out just days before the Super Bowl with tickets. A frantic travel schedule got Patterson and Tazumi to Glendale, Arizona in time for the festivities and to watch the game.

The league also gave the men official NFL footballs, which allowed them to have a catch with each other for the first time at 64 years old.

“We’re not as young as we used to be so we didn’t throw spirals,” Patterson said. “We didn’t look like Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce, but we did get it done.”

The Eagles come to Arrowhead Stadium in 2023, so Patterson says they’ll do their best to make that game. In the meantime, the NFL Draft is in Kansas City in April, and Patterson says he’d love to find his way there. It’s why he’s so thankful their story got so much attention and resulted in a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

“I’m 64 years old and due to finances and distance, I don’t make it to very many Kansas City Chiefs games, let alone the Super Bowl,” Patterson said.