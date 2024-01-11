KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Chiefs legends will be on hand Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium to get fans ready for the NFL playoffs.

Former Chiefs defensive end Tamba Hali will be this week’s Drum Honoree on the GEHA Deck as the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round.

Hali played 12 seasons with the Chiefs, earning six Pro Bowl selections and collecting 89.5 sacks, which is second all-time in franchise history.

The Liberian-born pass rusher spent his entire career in Kansas City, becoming a fan favorite, and helped the team make the playoffs six times.

Despite playing his last snap in 2018, Hali signed a one-day contract in 2021 to retire as a Kansas City Chief. He was also inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame that year.

He’ll be joined by Chiefs Hall of Fame center Tim Grunhard, who will be this week’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

Grunhard was the Chiefs center for 11 seasons, appearing in 169 games and racking up a streak of 120 straight starts. He was part of an offensive line that allowed 22 or fewer sacks four times in the 1990s.

The Chiefs Hall of Famer retired in 2001 and was also inducted in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

Both Hali and Grunhard still live in the Kansas City area and act as Chiefs Ambassadors, a group of dozens of former players who support the team’s community outreach and charitable initiatives.