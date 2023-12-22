KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were missing two running backs on Friday ahead of their Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire (personal) and Jerick McKinnon (groin) missed practice along with left tackle Donovan Smith (neck/shoulder) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip strain).

CEH is coming off of a breakout game against the New England Patriots where he recorded 101 total yards and a touchdown.

McKinnon has missed two games this season with the same injury and the Chiefs have been limiting his snaps throughout the season to ensure his use for late in the season and the postseason.

He tallied 30 yards on seven touches against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Toney has missed two practices this week as well and has been on the same plan as McKinnon but has also endured a tumultuous season because of drops including a drop against the Patriots resulting in an interception.

Running back Isiah Pacheco practiced for the second straight day and is expected to play on Monday after missing the last two games after shoulder surgery. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman also practiced two straight days after having thumb surgery.

Hardman is still on injured reserve and will need to be elevated to the active roster to play on Monday.

Linebacker Nick Bolton was back at practice after missing Thursday with a wrist/abdomen injury. He has been back in the lineup for the past two games after having surgery on a dislocated wrist earlier in the season.

Kickoff is set for noon on Monday.