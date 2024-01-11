KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could be without two wide receivers against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday for their Wild Card playoff game.

Justyn Ross and Kadarius Toney are listed as questionable while rookie left tackle Wanya Morris is listed as out with a concussion.

LT Donovan Smith will start, according to head coach Andy Reid, after missing five games with a neck/shoulder injury.

Toney has missed the past four games while Ross saw one of his most productive games last week, though he only garnered two catches and 17 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in the regular season finale.

On the Dolphins side, receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert will be listed as questionable ahead of the game. Both are speedy, dynamic weapons for the offense.

Key safeties DeShone Elliot and Jevon Holland are also listed as questionable.

Waddle has 1,014 yards this season with four touchdowns, while Mostert boasts 1,012 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns, a franchise single-season record.

Kickoff for one of the coldest NFL games ever is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.