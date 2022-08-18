ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been in St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp since late July, but following Thursday’s practice, the team picked up and headed back home to Kansas City.

The Chiefs are one of a handful of teams who host their preseason training camps away from their home stadium, and while the camaraderie built while boarded at the Missouri Western State campus helps the team, Mahomes is ready to get home.

“Before we start, I just want you to know it’s Camp Days with the hair,” Mahomes said as he opened his final training camp press conference.

Mahomes is used to getting his haircut on a weekly basis before game days. While at camp, he let his hair grow out.

“Oh yeah! We’re getting a haircut tomorrow morning,” Mahomes said. “It’s camp days. I gave my headband away that usually kind of hides it. Haircut’s coming soon.”

A refreshing haircut is not all Mahomes is excited for when he returns to Kansas City.

“Seeing Sterling for sure 100%,” Mahome said without hesitation.

The soon-to-be-father of two is excited to spend time with his one-year-old daughter at home.

“She was out of town for last week so I didn’t see her after the game. I’m super excited to get home and see her,” Mahomes said. “She’s running around throwing fits so I have to make sure I’m playing my best defense keeping her away from all the dangerous edges in the house.”

The Chiefs host the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 20 in Week 2 of the preseason. The starters are expected to play a limited number of snaps.