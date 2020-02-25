Tyrann Mathieu Foundation Celebrity Kickball weekend will benefit star safety’s charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fresh off of a Super Bowl victory, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu announced Tuesday that he's holding a two-day event to raise money for his foundation, highlighted by a celebrity kickball tournament.

On Friday night, May 15, there's a welcome party at Uptown Theater. Limited tickets are available for purchase by the public.

On Saturday, May 16, Mathieu, some of his Chiefs teammates and friends will play in a kickball tournament at the Kansas City T-Bones Ballpark. Click here to buy tickets to either event.

The tournament will feature between-innings contests and promises to provide a fun and entertaining day at the ballpark.

The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation supports and empowers financailly disadvantaged children in Kansas City and New Orleans, Mathieu's home town.

Since signing with the Chiefs last offseason, he's made a big impact on and off the field. On the field, he led a revamped defense and was named Team MVP for the Super Bowl champions. Off the field, he's already held a number of events, including a dinner in November where he and his teammates served, with the proceeds benefiting his foundation.