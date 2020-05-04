Tyrann Mathieu Foundation holding radiothon to raise COVID-19 relief funds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is looking to help in the fight against COVID-19 through his foundation and with the help of 610 Sports Radio. On Thursday, May 7, he’ll host a radiothon from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. benefiting multiple metro organizations.

Proceeds from the radiothon will benefit kids and families who are going through challenging times due to the pandemic.

“The Kansas City community has been so supportive of me and the work of the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. My hope is that this radiothon will allow us to all come together on May 7th to make an impact in our community with a day of virtual entertainment and hope. We’re all in this together and I know we’ll continue to be KC Strong!” Mathieu said.

The radiothon will directly support the BMA Foundation, ReStart, Hope House, and provide mask donations to hospitals.

Mathieu established his foundation to impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams in Kansas City and his hometown of New Orleans.