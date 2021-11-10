Tyrann Mathieu giving away weekend trip to Chiefs-Raiders game in Las Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Las Vegas this weekend to take on the Raiders, and safety Tyrann Mathieu wants Chiefs Kingdom to join in on the fun!

The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation is giving away a weekend getaway to watch the Chiefs battle the Raiders during Sunday Night Football in Vegas.

The grand prize includes two lower-level tickets to the game, plus two nights’ of hotel accommodations and airfare. One runner-up will receive an autographed Mathieu jersey.

All you have to do is donate $10 or more to Mathieu’s foundation to be entered for a chance to win.

The giveaway ends at 3 p.m. CT Friday, Nov. 12, and the winner will be contacted after that Friday.

The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation supports and empowers financially disadvantaged children in Kansas City and New Orleans, Mathieu’s home town.

Note: This contest is hosted by The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation and sponsored by Cauzeo. You can find the full giveaway rules here.