Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu now highest ranked safety in Madden NFL 22

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates an interception with the Showtime Cam during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Madden NFL 2022 continues to release the ratings for the top players in the game as we near the release date, and Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the highest rated safety in the game.

The Honey Badger is coming of his second-consecutive First-Team All-Pro season, both with the Chiefs, and he was third in the NFL in interceptions. His performance earned him a 95 overall rating and a 98 awareness rating.

Mathieu joins Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (99) as the top rated players at their position, as well as defensive lineman Chris Jones (92) and Tyreek Hill (98) as top-5 in their positions.

The quarterback rankings have yet to be released, but Patrick Mahomes is coming off a year that saw his Madden rating stay at 99.