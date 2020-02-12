Tyrann Mathieu talks life after Super Bowl, Chiefs upcoming season and fans during autograph signing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs Kingdom is continuing the Super Bowl fun as players celebrate their win by signing autographs.

At Dick's Sporting Goods in Zona Rosa, fans camped out overnight for a quick meet with Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu on Tuesday.

"I've been just sleeping, eating and just kind of waiting," said Jaci Hoing, who was one of the first people in line. "He’s my favorite player. I have been fan since he was in Arizona, so I was really excited.”

While many players have left town for the off-season, Mathieu was met by hundreds of local fans, a moment he said he's soaking in.

"It hasn’t really hit me yet. It’s a good feeling. It's been a fun year," Mathieu said.

The Chiefs star said one of his favorite moments, other than winning the big game, was participating in the parade.

He said he brought out the New Orleans style by walking the entire parade route.

"I felt like on the bus, couldn’t really feel the action as much, so me and a couple teammates got off the bus. We walked the whole parade, and it felt good to be out there with the fans," Mathieu said. "Obviously it was a little but chilly that day, but we didn’t feel that. We just felt the love."

Mathieu has a lot to be thankful for this year. He's not only celebrating the fact that he's a World Champ, but also that he's a father again, this time to a girl, and a soon-to-be husband.

“It’s been a blessing. You know? I’m truly blessed and fortunate to be in the position that I am, not only with football, my profession, but outside of that as well," Mathieu said.

He said he'll spend the off-season resting and reflecting, but he already has his eyes set on next year.

“I’m looking forward to my eighth year. Obviously it will be challenging, but I look forward to those challenges," he said. "I feel like our core will still be here and obviously Coach Reid will build through the draft. I’m already looking forward to next year, but still got a couple months to soak in this last win."