LAS VEGAS — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will captain the AFC roster at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, according to a tweet posted by the Honey Badger.

Players from each conference vote for their respective captains ahead of the Pro Bowl, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. CT from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The league’s best will be in Sin City for a weekend full of events, including the Skills Showdown taking place on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT.

Mathieu is joined by Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Frank Clark and Orlando Brown Jr. Chris jones was selected to the Pro Bowl, but will not be present.

This is the Honey Badger’s third Pro Bowl selection (2015, 2020, 2021).

Mathieu tallied 3 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries on the season to lead the team in turnovers with 6.

He enters the offseason as a free agent, and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said keeping the veteran defensive back will be a priority.