Tyrann Mathieu’s journey from a New Orleans high school to the Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — His high school head coach David Johnson and his best friend Terry Lucas knew it long before the SEC – Tyrann Mathieu was a special talent.

At only 5-foot-9, he was a giant at his position at St. Augustine High School, WGNO reported. He was a true shutdown corner.

WGNO’s Ed Daniels takes a look back at the Purple Knight-turned-Tiger-turned-Chief and his best buddy.

See Mathieu as a high schooler and through his journey to stardom in the video embedded in this story.

Correction: EAG Sports Management, not Terry Lucas as reported in the video, serves as Tyrann Mathieu’s management team.