KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins, fans and sports analysts questioned whether he would be able to be as productive with a new quarterback.

Questions surrounded Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s arm strength and ability to find a player like Hill down the field, and once again The Cheetah is coming to his new teammate’s defense, but this time, he used a former Chiefs back-up quarterback as a comparison.

“I just want people to understand that I went for 150 with Matt Moore as my quarterback. I love you Matt Moore. Versus the Minnesota Vikings,” Hill said. “If you don’t remember that game, 150 [yards] and 1 touchdown with Matt Moore as my quarterback. Tua T is 10 Matt Moores. I love Matt Moore, but Tua T is 10 Matt Moores.”

During the Chiefs Super Bowl run in 2019, starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his knee in Week 7 at the Denver Broncos.

Moore was called upon to finish that game and start in the next two games against the Green Bay Packers and the Vikings.

With Moore throwing the ball, Hill finished with a stat-line of 6 catches, 140 receiving yards, 1 touchdown and 5 rushing yards. It included a 41-yard touchdown pass from Moore.

That game, former Chiefs running back Damien Williams rushed for 125 yards on 12 attempts including a 91-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs went on to win 26-23.