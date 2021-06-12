Tyreek Hill hosts camp in Overland Park, pushes message of coachability and competition

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill hosted a group of campers at the Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex Saturday to help them work on their football skills,

“As a kid, I once grew up wanting to attend camps like this to meet my idols,” Hill said. “I’m just trying to be a positive role model in the community.”

The “Cheetah” said he believes motivating and helping the next generation of football players is his purpose, and maybe he can help them achieve their goals of playing at the next level.

“I was always coachable. I always wanted to take the next step to be great. I want to tell them the same thing,” Hill said. “Not everybody is gonna have a Patrick Mahomes arm or Travis Kelce ability to get open or be able to run a 4.2, but if you’re coachable and you work hard maybe those things can be attainable for you.”

#Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill was in Overland Park hosting a youth football camp. A coach at heart, he says:

"Not everybody's going to have a Mahomes arm, or Kelce's ability to get open or be able to run a 4.2, but if you're coachable and you work hard, those things are attainable." pic.twitter.com/SsMNHvDdAI — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 13, 2021

He added that coachability is one of the most important skills than can help push you over the top.

Hill is a known competitor and he even brings that competitive energy to his camps.

At one of his previous camps, a viral video surfaced of a camper catching a ball one-handed while being guarded by Hill.

HE STRAIGHT UP MOSSED TYREEK HILL 😳🔥



(via anglesbyaarib/IG) pic.twitter.com/PejFjD2VtX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020

Known as “Getting Mossed”, in reference to former NFL legend Randy Moss, Hill said he doesn’t want that to happen again.

“I always bring 100% from now on. I don’t want to be on Bleacher Report for getting ‘Mossed’ by a kid, then I can’t walk into the Chiefs locker room without everybody clowning me.”

Speaking of Moss, Hill said his dream wide receiver partner would be the Hall of Famer to create a deadly combination.

“Just his skillset alone. Being able to run a 4.2, having a freakish vertical, being a heck of an athlete,” Hill said. “Setting a standard down the field and me creasing it up down the middle, that would be a crazy combo, especially, with Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball. It’d be crazy.”