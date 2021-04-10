Tyreek Hill participates in Spartan Race in North Carolina

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is staying active in the offseason and participated in the Spartan Race in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Joined by girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro, Hill waited for her to cross the finish line hand-in-hand.

Hill captioned the post, “Me and bae started together and finished the Spartan race together !! So proud of her and the way she battled through being tired.”

The Spartan Race is a series of obstacles of varying distances that puts runners to the test of strength, agility and speed.

The end of the Instagram video shows the couple crossing the finish line at 3 hours 8 minutes and 57 seconds.

No doubt the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro used his speed to his advantage, but waited for his significant other to finish the race together.