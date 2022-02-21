</p>

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wouldn’t be the NFL offseason without Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill being at the center of the “fastest man in the league” conversation and his challenger this time is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

TMZ caught up with Metcalf while he was touring UFC fighter Nate Diaz’ headquarters and asked if he could beat the Cheetah in a race.

Hill placed last in the 2022 Pro Bowl Fastest Man race against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

“I thought Tyreek wasn’t trying that hard, so who knows who’s the fastest in the NFL,” Metcalf said.

Hill has long been regarded as the fastest player in the NFL and challenging the likes of Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt to a race.

But Metcalf himself put his own speed to the test last offseason against the nation’s best at the USA Track and Field Golden Games.

Metcalf finished ninth in his heat with a 10.37 seconds finish in the 100-meter dash.

“Yeah, I can beat Tyreek in a race,” Metcalf said.

When asked if he thought he was the fastest player in the NFL he smiled and agreed.

Hill responded with a series of tweets:

Bolt has gone back-and-forth with Hill over the possibility of a race between the two speedsters and has even wagered one of his gold medals against Hill’s Super Bowl championship ring.