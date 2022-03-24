MIAMI — The Tyreek Hill show touched down in Miami a day after the Chiefs agreed to trade the six-time Pro Bowler to the Dolphins.

The team held a news conference to introduce Hill to the Miami media and the Dolphins’ fanbase.

Hill said it had been a crazy 24 hours, but the decision came down to family and securing their future. Plus, he said Miami is home.

“It’s where I train at in the offseason, believe it or not,” Hill said. “I had to come back, man, come home, you know. I got family here, I got relatives here, you know, so I’m always here, so why not Miami.”

Hill said his family is excited for the move, and they are already looking at property to call the city home.

They won’t need to worry about covering a mortgage when they move because the deal Hill signed reportedly makes him the highest paid receivers in NFL history.

Hill said it’s still hard to believe it happened.

“I tell people this all the time. There’s only one time I cried in my life and that was when my daughter was born, man. So, I almost teared up, you know, like just having that moment. My agent wanted me to kiss him in the mouth. I said no,” Hill joked.

Even with the paycheck headed to the bank, Hill said leaving Kansas City and the Chiefs was a difficult decision to make.

“It’s tough man, but um, somebody comes to you with a lot of money and it changes. It changes. The feeling’s starting to change a little bit,” Hill said.

“It definitely was tough man. Like I definitely had one of those moments where like I just had to like get in my car and just drive and just really think about you know the moments that I had in KC, you know. With my family, with my coaches, players and, like I even had a conversation with Pat.

“Like that’s my brother for life, no matter what, and like we don’t even have to be on the same team, Pat, Kelce and a whole lot of other guys Dieter, D Rob, I can name a whole lot of guys. So I’m gonna miss those guys. I know those guys still are gonna ball ’cause they Hall of Famers, and they still gonna do their thing, and Coach Reid he still gonna do his thing, too,” Hill said.

He also took time to thank Brett Veatch and Andy Reid for making the trade possible.

Now, Hill said he’s ready to look ahead at his future with the Dolphins. That includes meshing with fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

And for a moment it was like Hill never left Kansas City.

“We’re gonna get a few workouts in, maybe even a race, man ’cause hey man, wherever I go the Cheetah he always gonna prove he the fastest on the team no matter what. I mean that,” Hill said.

Whatever happens when the new NFL season kicks off later this year, Hill said Dolphins fans better be ready, and they better show up to see the team play.

“Gear up, It’s gonna be a fast season, but it’s gonna be a fun season. Lets have as many of you guys come out and cheer us on because we need you to support us.”

After everything that’s happened, Hill said he’s happy, and that’s what matters.

“I’m just thankful for where I am today. You know, so everything happen for a reason. You know God blessed me and my family with this beautiful opportunity, you know so that’s what we looking at right now. We looking forward,” Hill said.

