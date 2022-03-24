KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tyreek Hill era in Kansas City has come to an end.

The former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was traded to Miami Dolphins this offseason after the Chiefs and Hill failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Despite what many fans see as a premature departure, Hill had an extremely productive six-year stint in Kansas City full of electric and unforgettable plays.

Before Hill officially dons the teal and orange, here are the five most memorable moments of Hill’s career in KC to give Chiefs fans a nice walk down memory lane, and a glimpse at what Dolphins fans can expect from their new receiver.

2016 Week 12 @ the Broncos

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 27: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs in for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 27, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

An appropriate place to start is the game where Hill first gained a big amount of national media attention. Hill’s rookie season was off to a really good start in the 2016 season, but didn’t really take off until the Sunday Night Football game against the Broncos.

In a suspenseful primetime game filled with big plays, Hill was the main attraction becoming the first player since 1965 to score a touchdown rushing, receiving and on kick return in the same game.

It was impressive enough the Hill was able to perform so well in primetime against a division rival, but he also managed to make plays when his team needed him most. While the Chiefs were down 16-24 with 15 seconds left, Hill caught the game-tying touchdown pass to force the game into overtime.

The Chiefs won that game 30-27 in overtime, giving them 1st place in the AFC West. But greater than that, Hill established himself as the Chiefs deadliest weapon on offense and possibly the deadliest weapon in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes’ first game as a starter

CARSON, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on September 9, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

There were a lot of questions about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes entering his first season as a starter in 2018, and a lot of those questions were quickly (get it, because he’s the Cheetah) answered by Hill.

Hill’s first touch of the season was a punt following the Los Angeles Chargers going three-and-out on their opening drive, which he took 91 yards into the end zone. He followed that up in Mahomes’ first offensive drive as a starter with a 58-yard catch and run touchdown.

He ended the game with 7 receptions, for 169 yards and 3 total touchdowns. Hill not only set the tone for that game, he set the tone for that season and for the rest of his time with Mahomes as his QB.

Hill went on to catch 12 of Mahomes’ 50 passing touchdowns that season and caught 43 total touchdown passes in four seasons with the former NFL MVP.

4th and 9 conversion against the Ravens

Hill’s ability to make plays in clutch moments was a huge theme of his time in Kansas City, and this play is just another example of that.

In the fourth quarter of the 2018 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs were down 24-17 with 1:29 left in the game. With 4th and 9 to go on KC’s 40-yard line Patrick Mahomes scrambled left and threw it across his body to find Hill who made an incredible 48-yard catch and run despite being surrounded by Ravens defenders.

That allowed the Chiefs to continue the drive score the game-tying touchdown and eventually win the game 27-24.

That 4th down play is known as one of the greatest highlights of Mahomes’ career, and it wouldn’t have been possible without Tyreek Hill’s playmaking ability.

It’s one of the two plays on this list that doesn’t include Hill scoring a touchdown, but it’s importance to that season and Mahomes’ career makes it an extremely significant play.

2020 Week 12 @ Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball in for a touchdown following a catch during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Mahomes-Hill connection was at an all-time high in the 2020 season, and there’s no greater evidence than Hill’s career game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

Hill finished that game with 269 yards receiving, 13 receptions and 3 touchdown passes. All three of Hill’s touchdown catches were catches of 20+ yards, including a 75-yard catch and run in the first quarter. Hill had 203 yards receiving in the first quarter and tied for the most receiving yards in a first half with 210 yards.

Hill’s utter dominance in this game is what really makes it memorable. The game lost a bit of its impact after the Super Bowl loss the Buccaneers that concluded that season, but there’s no denying it as one of the greatest performances by a wide receiver of all time.

Jet Chip Wasp

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It only makes sense that Hill was on the receiving end of probably the biggest passing play in Chiefs franchise history.

Jet Chip Wasp – or Wasp as it has come to be known – is the name of the play the Chiefs ran against the San Francisco 49ers on 3rd-and-15 midway through the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020.

On said play, Hill caught a pass from Mahomes for 44 yards setting the Chiefs up to score a touchdown and cut down what was a two-score lead for the 49ers. Up to that point in the game, Mahomes had thrown 2 interceptions, 0 touchdowns and only completed one pass over 20 yards.

The Chiefs were down 20-10 and desperately needed to make a play to jumpstart a comeback. Hill’s 44-yard catch was exactly what his team needed. It extended the drive, sparked the offense and led to a 21-point swing that gave the Chiefs their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

The play’s significance is obvious, as not only is it extremely familiar but Chiefs fans, but also to fans of the NFL in general. Hill is one of the most important players in Chiefs history coming up clutch when the team needed him the most, and Wasp is the ultimate example of why.