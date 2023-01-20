KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s almost playoffs time in the Kansas City metro, and Chiefs fans are already excited.

At Union Station, it’s all about the Chiefs once again, and the Kingdom appears to be loving it.

This is the fourth year in a row the Grand Hall has transformed into the Chiefs Fan Zone, but new this year is the “Mahomes Zone.” It features autographed jerseys and a one-of-a-kind, life-sized painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Local artist Kartel Stylez completed the painting in 2021 after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in 2020. It measures 7 feet tall and 3 feet wide and took Stylez two week to complete.

“Art is a freedom of expression. You can paint anything you like at any given moment,” he said. “I chose to paint the Kansas City Chiefs because of our community, and I wanted to give back to our community and support the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Until now, the painting has only been on display during First Fridays at a private art studio. Now it’s at Union Station for all Chiefs fans to enjoy.

In addition to the “Mahomes Zone,” Union Station also has several Chiefs banners, marquee letter signs and other photo opportunities around the Grand Hall. There will also be a Chiefs light show on the front of the building Friday night.

The Chiefs Fan Zone at Union Station is free for anyone to visit. Union Station said the more games the Chiefs win, the more Chiefs love they’ll display during the playoffs.

The Chiefs face the Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional Round. A trip to the AFC Championship game is on the line.