Union Station comes alive for Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station is ready for the Kansas City Chiefs to head to the playoffs.

Crews started decking the historic train station out in Chiefs spirit on Wednesday ahead of Kansas City’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the third year in a row, a team from Alpha-Lit brought in their popular marquee letters, spelling out “Chiefs Kingdom” in Union Station. Chiefs fans can pose with the the brightly lit signs for social media-worthy photos this postseason.

“I can’t even describe the way that it feels, the fan experience, to see everybody so excited, the thousands of photos that we’ve seen tagged on our social media and Union Station’s social media,” said Heather Coday with Alpha-Lit. “It’s been the greatest collaboration and greatest joy to light up this city.”

Coday said as the Chiefs keep winning during the playoffs, the Alpha-Lit display will keep getting bigger and changing each week — giving fans an opportunity to come back to Union Station for more Chiefs fun.

Plus Union Station will be adding even more to its Chiefs décor and fan experience.

The work continues Thursday at Union Station. KC Wolf and crews will be hanging large Chiefs banners outside the building and painting an Arrowhead on the lawn.

“It’s the next best place to Arrowhead, I think,” Coday said.

Check out the Chiefs spirit at Union Station in the video player above.