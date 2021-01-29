Union Station filled with interactive Chiefs pride ahead of Super Bowl LV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anyone looking to get their Chiefs fix ahead of the big game need not look further than Union Station.

A staple of Kansas City’s downtown, Union Station has tapped into the Red Kingdom as a way to celebrate the hometown team. From picture opportunities to hype videos and other installments, there’s a little something for everyone.

Marquee sign

What began last year with booming success has been built upon this year, literally. Union Station began using big lightbulb signs from Alpha Lit KC during the Super Bowl LIV run. The bright, bold, social media-worthy lettering made for great pictures for people from across the region.

Now, the ever-changing sign reads, “AFC CHAMPS, RUNITBACK,” following the victory against the Buffalo Bills. The sign is now surrounded by a football field flooring and a metal structure, sporting Chiefs signs and lights that dance around the Grand Hall.

A set of stairs with hand railings have been built behind the sign. Visitors can now climb up the back and get a picture of their heads poking out above the bright letters.

Hype video

Another installation, this one near the entrance to the Grand Plaza, sports a few fun items, like a big “15” and advertisement for the “Sea of Red” poster. However, it’s the video playing on a massive TV that may grab your attention the most.

Talk about hype. With beautiful shots of the players, Arrowhead and Chiefs Kingdom fans, this is something you could watch for hours.

Other notable items

While you’re watching the jumbotron, take a look to the right to see Bernie Sanders. He is plastered to the wall as the viral meme of him sitting with his mittens on. His other winter gear, a Chiefs hat, certainly isn’t suspicious at all.

Also, Tyrann Mathieu’s number, 32, stands at the kiosk as the station pays tribute to both sides of the ball.

Finally, there’s another “#15” that’s a little harder to pick up on. Just look up as you head towards the Grand Plaza though, and you should be able to spot it.