KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans have spent time at Union Station this post season.

This was the third year Union Station teamed up with the Chiefs and AlphaLit to design a free space for fans to see team memorabilia and snap some fun pictures.

Each week during the postseason AlphaLit created new messages our of their giant letters.

The company’s final message of the season says it all. “KC Loves Our Chiefs” is now on display inside Union Station. It’s the final message of the 2021-2022 NFL season for Chiefs Kingdom.

Union Station will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily through the weekend for fans to come and snap a picture.