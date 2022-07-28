KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs brought a veteran defensive lineman in to help bolster the defensive front.

Free agent, and former Seattle Seahawk and Cincinnati Bengals, Carlos Dunlap is joining the Chiefs on a one-year $8 million deal

Dunlap was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Bengals and spent 10 seasons in Cincinnati, before being traded to the Seahawks midway through the 2020 season.

In his long career, he has recorded 96 sacks, putting him in the top-50 all-time list. Dunlap collected 539 total tackles and 117 tackles-for-loss earning him two Pro Bowl selections (2015, 2016).

“Carlos Dunlap, his resume speaks for itself,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “To have a veteran guy like that would be remarkable.”

In 2021, Dunlap finished with 8.5 sacks, half of a sack less than Jones who led the team with 9.

Dunlap will potentially fill a similar role that Melvin Ingram played when he joined the Chiefs midway through last season.

The defensive end room in Kansas City consists of Frank Clark, Mike Danna, Joshua Kaindoh, Malik Herring, Austin Edwards, Shilique Calhoun, rookie George Karlaftis, and now, Dunlap.