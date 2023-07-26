SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Wide receiver Richie James is fitting into the Kansas City Chiefs offense just fine.

The veteran wide receiver has made some impressive plays throughout offseason workouts with his new team and is already receiving high praise from his offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

“You can tell he’s been in other offenses. You can tell he’s been in this league,” Nagy said.

“They understand the defense. They know when to speed up their route. They know when to slow down their route. They know how to play in zone. He’s got that. You also have to have that confidence, and I’m excited to see what he does this preseason.”

James is coming off his best year as a pro with the New York Giants with 57 catches, 569 yards and four touchdowns.

The seventh-round draft pick has flashed his talent throughout his four years with the San Francisco 49ers and the Giants but only started in 14 of the 57 games in his career. The best may be yet to come for the 5-foot-9, 185-pound receiver — but he doesn’t think so.

“I’m always progressing,” James said. “I always feel like I gotta get better regardless.

“The older I get, the more technical I gotta get. I’m not gonna always be as fast as I used to be but I gotta get that technical down.”

The Sarasota, Florida, native played for former Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka who is the OC for the Giants. He said the offenses share very few similarities.

He reunited with former Giant teammate in Kadarius Toney with his arrival and James is already adjusting to catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s not going to take the easy throw. He’s gonna take the hardest throw,” James said about Mahomes.

“So when you get in that huddle, he’s saying ‘everybody stay alive,'” James said. “You better stay alive because that ball might be coming to you.”

While James may not be a premier receiver in the offense, veterans cab always help younger players adjust to NFL life and set the tone in a locker room.

And with James taking reps at kick returner and punt returner while Toney is sidelined, he may have already carved out a crucial role in Kansas City.