Waller, Sneed out and other inactives for Raiders-Chiefs round 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Las Vegas Raiders will be without their second-leading receiver TE Darren Waller (53 catches, 643 yards, 2 TDs) vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 10 vs. the Chiefs, Waller had 4 catches for 24 yards.

The following players are inactive for #LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/huKC7fP6vF — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 12, 2021

The Chiefs without star CB L’Jarius Sneed whose brother, TQ Harrison, was fatally stabbed this weekend in Minden, Louisiana. CBs Mike Hughes and DeAndre Baker will most likely fill in for him.

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for today’s game against Las Vegas:



CB Dicaprio Bootle

QB Shane Buechele

CB L’Jarius Sneed

OL Kyle Long

OT Prince Tega Wanogho — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 12, 2021

The Chiefs will also be without OL Kyle Long who was recently activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) in early November.