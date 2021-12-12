Waller, Sneed out and other inactives for Raiders-Chiefs round 2

Kansas City Chiefs

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 17: L’Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField on October 17, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Las Vegas Raiders will be without their second-leading receiver TE Darren Waller (53 catches, 643 yards, 2 TDs) vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 10 vs. the Chiefs, Waller had 4 catches for 24 yards.

The Chiefs without star CB L’Jarius Sneed whose brother, TQ Harrison, was fatally stabbed this weekend in Minden, Louisiana. CBs Mike Hughes and DeAndre Baker will most likely fill in for him.

The Chiefs will also be without OL Kyle Long who was recently activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) in early November.

