KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Back in April, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce threw the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians, and the results certainly weren’t great.

The pitch went awry, bouncing off the ground and going past the catcher, which drew jokes from many.

Well, it was Chiefs Night at Kauffman Stadium and the veteran tight end would get his chance at redemption before the Royals took on the Cincinnati Reds Monday evening.

This time, Kelce was able to throw a strike to Bobby Witt Jr.

Much better from Travis Kelce. Practice paid off. pic.twitter.com/C2att4U4Er — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 12, 2023

Both the Chiefs and Royals mascots made light of the previous first pitch, holding signs with two arrows pointing to the plate before the pitch.

Kelce’s teammates and fans applauded as he was he had a much different result.

“I think he’s been working on his game,” Royals play-by-play commentator Ryan Lefebvre said.