WATCH: Chiefs end zone painted at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ end zone at Super Bowl LV has been covered in red and gold ahead of the big game.

Crews worked Thursday painting the yellow background and red “Chiefs” into the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Kansas City will also have a white arrowhead in the end zone.

On the opposite side of the field, fans will find the Tampa Bay Buccanners’ name and their pirate flag logo. Watch crews work on the end zones in the video player above.

The Chiefs will wear red again on Super Bowl Sunday after the Buccaneers opted to wear white.

The Buccaneers are the designated home team this year, not because they’re playing in their hometown but because the NFC and AFC switch each season. That means they got to pick jersey colors first.

Wearing red could be good luck for the Chiefs. They wore the same color last year when they won the Super Bowl.

There will be approximately 22,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium for the NFL’s biggest game of the year. The league gave 7,500 of those tickets to vaccinated frontline health care workers for free.

At least one Kansas City-area hospital has already received tickets from the NFL to give to its employees.

The Chiefs and the Buccaneers will face off in Super Bowl LV at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7.