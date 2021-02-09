KCPD gives update on crash investigation involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As a 5-year-old girl remains in critical condition and Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid is under investigation for his involvement in the crash that hurt her, KCPD is giving an update into where the investigation stands on Tuesday morning.

KCPD signaled previously that the investigation will take time.

That wreck involving Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid happened Thursday night on I-435 south on the Stadium Drive ramp and involved three vehicles.

An application for a search warrant says the officer could smell a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages on Reid and his eyes were bloodshot and red at the scene of an accident near the Chiefs facilities.

KCPD documents noted “multiple prior DUI contacts,” though Britt Reid’s criminal records only show one prior DUI conviction. Lotven said that only should be considered if Reid were to be charged, which he hasn’t, and it looks it likely will be weeks before a decision.

