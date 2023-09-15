KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Florida this weekend for a playoff rematch with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

FOX4 is getting you gameday ready with “Red Friday” at 9 a.m. The team breaks down some of the key matchups and players to watch for on Sunday, and we’ve got some fun off-the-field segments featured as well.

We’ve got more for your football fix on Sunday with KC EndZone at 8:30 a.m., ahead of the noon kickoff from TIAA Bank Field.

The Chiefs are looking to break into the win column after dropping the season-opener at home against the Detroit Lions.