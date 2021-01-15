‘We know who’s going to win’: Chiefs fans confident going into playoff matchup with Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Playoff excitement is electric in Kansas City this Red Friday. The Kingdom is ready for the Chiefs to run it back to another Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl Champions are facing a Cleveland Browns team that’s hungry for another playoff win, which has eluded them for so long before this season.

It’s a big deal for the Browns to be moving forward in the playoffs, and the smack talk from fans is flying.

“We’re coming in swinging, and I’m pumped because that’s how we’re going to bring it as fans, too,” Browns fan Eric Wengryniuk said.

It’s big talk from the Dog Pound up north in Cleveland. Once a city called “the Mistake by the Lake,” a lot of Browns fans are making the 11-hour drive to the City of Fountains, for their team’s first playoff game outside of the Wild Card round in over a quarter century.

“I do think there will be more Browns fans in the stands than Chiefs fans,” predicted Mark Klang, president of Amazing Tickets.

So FOX4 went looking for this supposed influx of Browns fans on where else but Cleveland Avenue.

“Cleveland fans? This is Kansas City Chiefs territory,” exclaimed James Williams, manager of the 35th Street Market on Cleveland Avenue.

The 35th Street Market is smack dab in the middle of Chiefs Kingdom, on the way to Arrowhead Stadium and a popular spot to stop for supplies. Williams has Chiefs gear and adult beverages all ready to go for when Cleveland Browns fans come through his door.

“I’ll sell him some alcohol,” Williams said. “They are going to be needing it after the game.”

Well, we suggested T-Rex GREET the Dawg Pound … not EAT. He’s obviously not a good listener. #ChiefsKingdom #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/CrNXSPHSK9 — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) January 16, 2021

If not on Cleveland Avenue, Browns fans must be at Browne’s Irish Marketplace.

“We like Browne’s but not the Cleveland Browns. It’s all about the Chiefs here at Browne’s,” owner Kerry Browne said.

The Browne family has a long history in Kansas City, dating back generations, so don’t confuse them with members of the Dog Pound. The Browne’s spell their name with an “e.”

Browne is happy for Cleveland Browns fans that they have something to be excited about this year. Their fans have long suffered the Cleveland Curse, a sports superstition that began after the Browns won its only NFL Championship in 1964. But Browne has a superstition of her own.

“I’m very superstitious because I’m Irish,” Browne said. “We know who’s going to win. It’s the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Carson Brackney with Tickets for Less has seen a high demand for tickets to Sunday’s playoff game.

“We keep hearing about large turnout for Browns fans,” he said. “While I’m sure there will be some there, I think they’ll be significantly outnumbered.”

Brackney believes that, of the roughly 17,000 people allowed in Arrowhead, fans in red and gold will dominate those in orange and brown as the Chiefs roll over the Browns and end their season.

“Anytime the Chiefs are in the postseason, that’s a big deal,” Brackney said.

But there is some good news for Browns fans who will be in KC for Sunday’s game. They’re coming to the nicest city in the U.S., with the best fans who will welcome them to Chiefs Kingdom when they arrive and offer a shoulder for them to cry on on their way out of town.