Weather keeps Chiefs training camp indoors, closed to the public on Family Fun Day

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The weather closed Sunday’s training camp practice to the public while the Kansas City Chiefs remained indoors as they trained.

Due to inclement weather, today’s practice will remain indoors and is no longer open to the public. Tickets will be valid on Thursday, August 12 as a makeup date. Hope to see you all then! — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 8, 2021

Heavy thunderstorms in the area temporarily moved the practice indoors during Family Fun Day as they waited for the weather to clear out.

Ultimately, the team made the decision to finish practice indoors and allow ticket holders to come back another day.

Fans who missed out on Sunday’s practice will be able to return on Thursday, August 12, with their tickets to see the Chiefs.