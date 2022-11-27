KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are at home for their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, who come in with a plethora of injuries on offense. Here is who will be out of the lineup.
Chiefs Inactives
- QB Shane Buechele
- WR Kadarius Toney
- S Juan Thornhill
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- G Joe Thuney
- T Geron Christian
- DE Malik Herring
Rams Inactives
- WR Allen Robinson
- QB Matthew Stafford
- LB Travis Howard
- C Brian Allen
- OT Ty Nsekhe
The Chiefs will be without starting safety Juan Thornhill and guard Joe Thuney, who were both questionable during the week. Bryan Cook will fill in for Thornhill, Nick Allegretti will start at left guard for Thuney. It is the first game Thuney has missed in his seven-year career.
Thuney had 120 consecutive starts.
RB Ronald Jones will be active for the first time this season with Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve.
The Rams will be without starting QB Matthew Stafford and starting receiver Allen Robinson. Cooper Kupp is also on injured reserve.