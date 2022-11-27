KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are at home for their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, who come in with a plethora of injuries on offense. Here is who will be out of the lineup.

Chiefs Inactives

QB Shane Buechele

WR Kadarius Toney

S Juan Thornhill

DE Joshua Kaindoh

G Joe Thuney

T Geron Christian

DE Malik Herring

Rams Inactives

WR Allen Robinson

QB Matthew Stafford

LB Travis Howard

C Brian Allen

OT Ty Nsekhe

The Chiefs will be without starting safety Juan Thornhill and guard Joe Thuney, who were both questionable during the week. Bryan Cook will fill in for Thornhill, Nick Allegretti will start at left guard for Thuney. It is the first game Thuney has missed in his seven-year career.

Thuney had 120 consecutive starts.

RB Ronald Jones will be active for the first time this season with Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve.

The Rams will be without starting QB Matthew Stafford and starting receiver Allen Robinson. Cooper Kupp is also on injured reserve.