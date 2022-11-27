KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 12 of the NFL season. Here is the live blog for the game.

1st Quarter

  • The Rams have won the toss and they choose to defer, Chiefs will receive to start the game
  • Aaron Donald makes his imprint immediately, pressuring Mahomes, helping force a Chiefs three-and-out
  • Chiefs force a Rams three-and-out
  • Sky Moore muffs a punt and its recovered by the Rams at the Chiefs 43
  • Bryce Perkins finds Van Jefferson down the sideline for 18 yards, Chiefs will challenge the call to see if he got both feet in
  • The call is overturned, the Rams will punt, Justin Watson is back to return
  • Patrick Mahomes finds Moore for an 18-yard play
  • Mahomes finds Travis Kelce across the middle for a 39-yard touchdown, Chiefs lead 7-0
  • Perkins scrambles for 13 yards to the Chiefs 42, big hit laid out by Nick Bolton
  • Perkins finds Kyren Williams for 15 yards to the Chiefs 25
  • Chiefs hold the Rams on 3rd down, they will kick a field goal

2nd Quarter

  • Matt Gay knocks down a 47-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 7-3
  • Ronald Jones makes a play in his first game of the year, Mahomes finds him for 22 yards
  • Mahomes scrambles for 13 yards to the Rams 4-yard line
  • Rams will hold the Chiefs to a field-goal attempt
  • Harrison Butker makes a 27-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 10-3
  • Williams runs five yards up the middle, L’Jarius Sneed appears to be hurt on the play
  • Sneed heads to the blue tent, Chiefs force a Rams punt
  • Rams pull out some trickery, as they call a fake punt that leads to a first down
  • Chris Jones blows up the play, and sacks Perkins for a loss of nine yards
  • Chiefs force another punt
  • Rams actually decide to punt and pins the Chiefs at their own 4-yard line
  • Mahomes find Marques Valdez-Scantling down the sideline for 21 yards
  • Rams hold the Chiefs to a field-goal in the redzone again
  • Butker makes a 32-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 13-3
  • Halftime

3rd Quarter

  • Chiefs force a Rams punt on their first offensive drive of the half
  • Mahomes finds Isiah Pacheco for 17 yards to the Rams 13-yard line
  • Isiah Pacheco scores on a 3-yard touchdown run up the middle, Chiefs lead 20-3

4th Quarter

  • Rams drive down the field and get back in the game after a Perkins 7-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson
  • The Rams force a Chiefs turnover after Mahomes throws an interception in the endzone
  • The Chiefs get the ball right after a L’Jarius Sneed interception
  • Chiefs continue to struggle in the redzone, Rams hold them to another field goal
  • Harrison Butker makes a 22-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 23-10
  • The Chiefs get another interception, this time by Nick Bolton, who is having a solid game
  • Harrison Butker knocks down a 22-yard field goal, his fourth of the day
  • Chiefs win 26-10, move to 9-2 on the season, win their fifth in a row, they will face the Bengals in an AFC Championship rematch next week