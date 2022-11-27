KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 12 of the NFL season. Here is the live blog for the game.
1st Quarter
- The Rams have won the toss and they choose to defer, Chiefs will receive to start the game
- Aaron Donald makes his imprint immediately, pressuring Mahomes, helping force a Chiefs three-and-out
- Chiefs force a Rams three-and-out
- Sky Moore muffs a punt and its recovered by the Rams at the Chiefs 43
- Bryce Perkins finds Van Jefferson down the sideline for 18 yards, Chiefs will challenge the call to see if he got both feet in
- The call is overturned, the Rams will punt, Justin Watson is back to return
- Patrick Mahomes finds Moore for an 18-yard play
- Mahomes finds Travis Kelce across the middle for a 39-yard touchdown, Chiefs lead 7-0
- Perkins scrambles for 13 yards to the Chiefs 42, big hit laid out by Nick Bolton
- Perkins finds Kyren Williams for 15 yards to the Chiefs 25
- Chiefs hold the Rams on 3rd down, they will kick a field goal
2nd Quarter
- Matt Gay knocks down a 47-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 7-3
- Ronald Jones makes a play in his first game of the year, Mahomes finds him for 22 yards
- Mahomes scrambles for 13 yards to the Rams 4-yard line
- Rams will hold the Chiefs to a field-goal attempt
- Harrison Butker makes a 27-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 10-3
- Williams runs five yards up the middle, L’Jarius Sneed appears to be hurt on the play
- Sneed heads to the blue tent, Chiefs force a Rams punt
- Rams pull out some trickery, as they call a fake punt that leads to a first down
- Chris Jones blows up the play, and sacks Perkins for a loss of nine yards
- Chiefs force another punt
- Rams actually decide to punt and pins the Chiefs at their own 4-yard line
- Mahomes find Marques Valdez-Scantling down the sideline for 21 yards
- Rams hold the Chiefs to a field-goal in the redzone again
- Butker makes a 32-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 13-3
- Halftime
3rd Quarter
- Chiefs force a Rams punt on their first offensive drive of the half
- Mahomes finds Isiah Pacheco for 17 yards to the Rams 13-yard line
- Isiah Pacheco scores on a 3-yard touchdown run up the middle, Chiefs lead 20-3
4th Quarter
- Rams drive down the field and get back in the game after a Perkins 7-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson
- The Rams force a Chiefs turnover after Mahomes throws an interception in the endzone
- The Chiefs get the ball right after a L’Jarius Sneed interception
- Chiefs continue to struggle in the redzone, Rams hold them to another field goal
- Harrison Butker makes a 22-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 23-10
- The Chiefs get another interception, this time by Nick Bolton, who is having a solid game
- Harrison Butker knocks down a 22-yard field goal, his fourth of the day
- Chiefs win 26-10, move to 9-2 on the season, win their fifth in a row, they will face the Bengals in an AFC Championship rematch next week