KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 12 of the NFL season. Here is the live blog for the game.

1st Quarter

The Rams have won the toss and they choose to defer, Chiefs will receive to start the game

Aaron Donald makes his imprint immediately, pressuring Mahomes, helping force a Chiefs three-and-out

Chiefs force a Rams three-and-out

Sky Moore muffs a punt and its recovered by the Rams at the Chiefs 43

Bryce Perkins finds Van Jefferson down the sideline for 18 yards, Chiefs will challenge the call to see if he got both feet in

The call is overturned, the Rams will punt, Justin Watson is back to return

Patrick Mahomes finds Moore for an 18-yard play

Mahomes finds Travis Kelce across the middle for a 39-yard touchdown, Chiefs lead 7-0

Perkins scrambles for 13 yards to the Chiefs 42, big hit laid out by Nick Bolton

Perkins finds Kyren Williams for 15 yards to the Chiefs 25

Chiefs hold the Rams on 3rd down, they will kick a field goal

2nd Quarter

Matt Gay knocks down a 47-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 7-3

Ronald Jones makes a play in his first game of the year, Mahomes finds him for 22 yards

Mahomes scrambles for 13 yards to the Rams 4-yard line

Rams will hold the Chiefs to a field-goal attempt

Harrison Butker makes a 27-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 10-3

Williams runs five yards up the middle, L’Jarius Sneed appears to be hurt on the play

Sneed heads to the blue tent, Chiefs force a Rams punt

Rams pull out some trickery, as they call a fake punt that leads to a first down

Chris Jones blows up the play, and sacks Perkins for a loss of nine yards

Chiefs force another punt

Rams actually decide to punt and pins the Chiefs at their own 4-yard line

Mahomes find Marques Valdez-Scantling down the sideline for 21 yards

Rams hold the Chiefs to a field-goal in the redzone again

Butker makes a 32-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 13-3

Halftime

3rd Quarter

Chiefs force a Rams punt on their first offensive drive of the half

Mahomes finds Isiah Pacheco for 17 yards to the Rams 13-yard line

Isiah Pacheco scores on a 3-yard touchdown run up the middle, Chiefs lead 20-3

4th Quarter

Rams drive down the field and get back in the game after a Perkins 7-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson

The Rams force a Chiefs turnover after Mahomes throws an interception in the endzone

The Chiefs get the ball right after a L’Jarius Sneed interception

Chiefs continue to struggle in the redzone, Rams hold them to another field goal

Harrison Butker makes a 22-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 23-10

The Chiefs get another interception, this time by Nick Bolton, who is having a solid game

Harrison Butker knocks down a 22-yard field goal, his fourth of the day

Chiefs win 26-10, move to 9-2 on the season, win their fifth in a row, they will face the Bengals in an AFC Championship rematch next week