CINCINNATI — The day is finally here for the Kansas City Chiefs to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Before the top AFC football teams clash in a 2022 AFC Championship rematch, these players have been listed as inactive for both teams.

Chiefs

QB Shane Buechele

WR Kadarius Toney

S Deon Bush

DE Joshua Kaindoh

G Joe Thuney

T Geron Christian

DE Malik Herring

Thuney misses his second straight game with an ankle injury. Thuney practiced all week but was downgraded to questionable on Saturday.

Bush will miss this game with an elbow injury.

Bengals

P Kevin Huber

HB Joe Mixon

OT D’Ante Smith

G Jackson Carman

DE Jeff Gunter

DT Jay Tufele

Mixon misses his second straight game; he is still in concussion protocol. Star receiver Ja’Marr Chase is active and will reportedly play without a snap count limit after missing four games with a hip hairline fracture.