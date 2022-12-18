HOUSTON, Texas. — The Chiefs are looking to clinch their seventh straight AFC West title with a win on the road against the Houston Texans. Here is the live blog for the game.
1st Quarter
- The Chiefs win the toss and they elect to defer, Texans will get the ball first
- The Chiefs hold the Texans, will force them to punt
- Patrick Mahomes is sacked by Christian Kirksey on 1st down
- Chiefs start out slow, punt on their first two opening drives
- Jeff Driskel is now in at QB for the Texans
- Driskel finds Chris Moore for a 34-yard gain to the Chiefs 36-yard line
- Driskel goes to Jordan Akins who drops the pass but pass interference is called on Texans, making it 1st & goal
- Driskel finds Tegan Quitoriano for on an eight-yard touchdown pass, Texans lead 7-0
- Isiah Pacheco has two straight 1st down runs, including one for 18 yards to the Texans 46-yard line