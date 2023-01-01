KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face their divisional rival Denver Broncos, and here are the inactives for both teams.
Chiefs inactives
- Shane Buechele
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Geron Christian
- T Darian Kinnard
- DE Malik Herring
Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who missed Week 16 with an illness, returns to the lineup and is set to return to defensive line rotation. Tight end Noah Gray, right tackle Andrew Wylie, fullback Michael Burton, and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi are also available for Sunday’s game.
Broncos Inactives
- QB Jarrett Guarantano
- WR Montrell Washington
- RB Tyler Badie
- OLB Baron Browning
- T Calvin Anderson
- WR Freddie Swain
- DL D.J. Jones
Wide Reciever Jerry Jeudy is active after dealing with an ankle injury.
Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.