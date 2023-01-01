KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face their divisional rival Denver Broncos, and here are the inactives for both teams.

Chiefs inactives

Shane Buechele

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Geron Christian

T Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who missed Week 16 with an illness, returns to the lineup and is set to return to defensive line rotation. Tight end Noah Gray, right tackle Andrew Wylie, fullback Michael Burton, and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi are also available for Sunday’s game.

Broncos Inactives

QB Jarrett Guarantano

WR Montrell Washington

RB Tyler Badie

OLB Baron Browning

T Calvin Anderson

WR Freddie Swain

DL D.J. Jones

Wide Reciever Jerry Jeudy is active after dealing with an ankle injury.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.