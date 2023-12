KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL postseason is in sight and the Chiefs are looking to get back on track against the Cincinnati Bengals as both teams have playoff aspirations.

Chiefs Inactives

WR Kadarius Toney

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

CB Nic Jones

DE BJ Thompson

T Donovan Smith

DT Neil Farrell

DE Malik Herring

Bengals Inactives

RB Chris Evans

CB Jalen Davis

OT D’Ante Smith

DT Travis Bell