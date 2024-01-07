LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Chiefs close out the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers with many players resting ahead of their Wild Card matchup next week.
This will be a great opportunity for a multitude of backups to prove themselves.
Chiefs Inactives
- WR Rashee Rice
- QB Patrick Mahomes
- WR Kadarius Toney
- CB L’Jarius Sneed
- DE Mike Danna
- T Donovan Smith
- TE Travis Kelce
Chargers Inactives
- LB Kenneth Murray
- WR Keenan Allen
- WR Jalen Guyton
- S JT Woods
- RB Isaiah Spiller
- OG Zion Johnson
- DL Nick Williams