LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Chiefs close out the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers with many players resting ahead of their Wild Card matchup next week.

This will be a great opportunity for a multitude of backups to prove themselves.

Chiefs Inactives

  • WR Rashee Rice
  • QB Patrick Mahomes
  • WR Kadarius Toney
  • CB L’Jarius Sneed
  • DE Mike Danna
  • T Donovan Smith
  • TE Travis Kelce

Chargers Inactives

  • LB Kenneth Murray
  • WR Keenan Allen
  • WR Jalen Guyton
  • S JT Woods
  • RB Isaiah Spiller
  • OG Zion Johnson
  • DL Nick Williams