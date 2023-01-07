LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the season finale. Both teams honored Damar Hamlin before the game after his horrific injury. Here is the live blog for the game.

1st Quarter

Raiders win the toss and they’ll defer to the second half, Chiefs will start with the ball

Patrick Mahomes finds Justin Watson on a bomb for 67 yards to the Raiders three-yard line

Mahomes finds his most dangerous weapon as of late, Jerick McKinnon on a two-yard touchdown pass, it is McKinnon’s sixth straight game with a touchdown reception, Chiefs lead 7-0

Chris Jones sacks Jarrett Stidham on 3rd down, forcing a Raiders field goal

Daniel Carlson knocks down a 54-yard field goal, 7-3 Chiefs

Justin Reid sacks Stidham on 1st down, leading to 2nd & 18, Reid’s first sack of the season

Juan Thornhill picks off Stidham, the Chiefs safeties make back-to-back huge defensive plays, they will take over at the Raiders 44

Mahomes finds JuJu Smith-Schuster for 28 yards across the middle

Kadarius Toney runs for 14 yards to the Raiders two-yard line

2nd Quarter

Ronald Jones scores on a two-yard touchdown run, Chiefs lead 14-3, Jones scores his first touchdown of the season

Raiders drive the ball down the field with their run game, but the Chiefs cause a turnover on downs after stopping the Raiders on 4th & goal, they will take over at their own two-yard line

Raiders called for roughing-the-passer on 3rd down, extending the Chiefs drive