JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs look to bounce back on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
1st Quarter
- Chiefs win the toss and they defer as usual, Jaguars will start with the ball
- Trevor Lawrence finds Evan Engram for 17 yards, gets to the Chiefs 46
- Chris Jones makes his presence felt immediately, creating pressure and helping force a sack from George Karlaftis and Mike Danna
- The Chiefs short yardage struggles continue, opt to throw on 3rd & 1 and suffer a penalty after Mahomes is pressured, they will punt
- The ball is snapped past Lawrence, but he is able to throw it away
- Chiefs suffer a penalty after 12 men are on the field
- Chiefs force another after Lawrence incompletion
- Patrick Mahomes finds Kadarius Toney for back to back first downs, including a 17-yard play where Toney did a lot of work after the catch
- Toney makes another play, breaking a tackle for a first down after a pass from Mahomes, Chiefs make it a point to target him early
- Chiefs decide to punt from the Jaguars 37 and they pin them at the one-yard line
- Jaylen Watson lays out a nice hit Christian Kirk, causing a fourth down
2nd Quarter
- Jags punt on 4th & 1 and Richie James muffs the punt, Jags will take over at the Chiefs 17
- Chiefs hold the Jags to a field goal after Trent McDuffie pushes Zay Jones out of bounds in the back of the endzone before he can get both feet in
- Mahomes finds Justin Watson for a first down but he fumbles after the catch and the Jaguars recover
- Chiefs get the ball after L’Jarius Sneed recovered a backwards pass thrown by Trevor Lawrence, ruled incomplete at first, but overturned after Chiefs challenge, they take over at their own 43
- Mahomes throws an interception on a deep ball intended for Watson, Andre Cisco intercepted the pass
- Nick Bolton is injured on a Jaguars run, he leaves the field and it looks like he’s getting his ankle checked
- Now Willie Gay suffers injury, the Chiefs are currently short their two best linebackers