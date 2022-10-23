SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The inactives have been announced as the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

These Chiefs will not be suiting up:

  • RB Ronald Jones
  • QB Shane Buechele
  • S Nazeeh Johnson
  • CB Rashad Fenton
  • DE Mike Danna
  • DE Joshua Kaindoh
  • T Darian Kinnard

Fenton misses his second straight game with a hamstring injury while Danna misses his third game of the year.

Rookie safety Bryan Cook is back on the field for the Chiefs after missing the Bills’ game with a concussion.

These 49ers will not suit up:

  • RB Jordan Mason
  • CB Dontae Johnson
  • DL Kemoko Turay
  • OL Nick Zakelj
  • TE Tyler Kroft
  • DL Arik Armstead

Armstead is the biggest vacancy for the 49ers as he is a key cog in their front seven. Former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward will be suiting up to face his former team after being questionable with a groin injury.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 on FOX4.