FRANKFURT, Germany. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to battle it out with the Miami Dolphins for the top spot in the AFC in a highly anticipated matchup overseas.
Chiefs inactives
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- BJ Thompson
- Mike Caliendo OL
- Neil Farrell DT
- Malik Herring
Dolphins inactives
- Robbie Chosen
- Skylar Thompson
- CB Kelvin Joseph
- S Brandon Jones
- OL Robert Hunt
1st Quarter
- Dolphins win the toss and decide to defer, Chiefs start with the ball
- Patrick Mahomes gets it to Noah Gray on a 25-yard play to get to the Dolphins 11
- The Chiefs get on the board first after a Mahomes 11-yard touchdown pass to Rashee Rice on a screen
- Chiefs force a Dolphins punt after Jaylen Watson sacks Tua Tagovailoa on 3rd & 10
- Mahomes looks for Justin Watson on a deep ball and it’s incomplete, the Chiefs will punt
2nd Quarter
- Tagovailoa tries to get it Tyreek Hill, but the ball goes off his fingertips, 3rd down
- Chiefs defense playing very well, force another Dolphins punt after an incomplete pass intended for Jeff Wilson Jr.
- L’Jarius Sneed leaves the game, he is being evaluated for a concussion
- Mahomes finds Jerick McKinnon on a 17-yard touchdown from a screen pass to go up 14-0
- Trent McDuffie forces a fumble on Tyreek Hill and flips it to Bryan Cook for a 59-yard touchdown to go up 21-0, Chiefs defense playing lights out
- Ironically, McDuffie was part of the Hill trade two years ago
- Chiefs go into the half up 21-0, shutting out the league’s best offense in the first half
3rd Quarter
- L’Jarius Sneed is back on the field for the Chiefs to start the second half
- The Chiefs force another Dolphins punt on their opening second half drive
- The Dolphins get on the board after a Tagovailoa 31-yard touchdown pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr.
- Mahomes fumbles after being sacked by Bradley Chubb, ball recovered by the Dolphins at the Chiefs 27
- The Dolphins are back in the game after a Raheem Mostert 13-yard TD run, 21-14 Chiefs
4th Quarter
- Tagovailoa is sacked by Tershawn Wharton and the Chiefs force a punt
- Chiefs get the ball with a 21-14 lead and 4:10 left in the game at their own 10, Dolphins have two timeouts
- The Chiefs decide to throw the ball on 3rd & 1 and get stopped, they will punt the ball to the Dolphins who still have both timeouts
- The Dolphins will get the ball back with 2:35 left at the Chiefs 19-yard line
- Tagovailoa fumbles the snap on 4th & 10 and the Chiefs recover, they will win the game 21-14 and move to the top of the AFC at 7-2