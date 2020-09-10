‘We’re really excited’: Kansas City doctor gives final tips for safe Chiefs watching

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the season opener for the Chiefs’ 2020-21 season, and fans are gearing up for another great year coming off of a Super Bowl win.

However, the coronavirus pandemic continues, and the danger of contracting COVID-19 remains. Dr. Darrin D’Agostino, executive dean for the Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience, provided some tips for spectators, both at the stadium and at home.

“We’re really excited about the game,” Dr. D’Agostino said. “The plans that have been put together [at the stadium] have been significant. They look great… as long as the fans pay attention to what is being asked of them, this is going to be a very safe venue.”

D’Agostino said he has looked at some of the details, and he is confident in the Chiefs ability to maintain a safe atmosphere. He said movement in the stadium will be much different than fans may be used to, but it shouldn’t inhibit the ability to root on the Chiefs.

However, tailgating could cause some problems.

“The good thing is tailgating is outside,” D’Agostino said. “The bad thing is is tailgating generally allows people to mingle.”

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 07: Fans tailgate before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The doctor stressed wearing a mask when possible and maintaining distance. He also said only one person should be at the grill, and only one person should be getting food at a time. Partiers should also minimize alcohol intake because it lowers inhibition, which could lead to less safety.

And bad news for fans planning on going out.

“I hate to say this, but I really don’t recommend people going to bars to watch the game,” D’Agostino said. “We are very passionate fans. We are very loud. Loud is the same as singing.”

The doctor stressed again, if you plan on cheering for the Chiefs, wear a mask.