‘We’ve got to do this again’: Chiefs tight end Kelce talks about team’s focus to repeat Super Bowl run

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a little while since we heard Travis Kelce say, “You’ve got to fight, for your right, to party!” at the Super Bowl parade.

“I just went up there blind,” recounted during a conference call on Wednesday.

With his full attention focused on the upcoming season, there are certainly things on the offensive side of the ball the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs must work on.

“Just trying to minimize mistakes, trying to give Pat the opportunity to throw the ball, staying on time as route develop and just making sure we’re getting the ball downfield and we’re putting up six,” Kelce told reporters.

Travis Kelce's Shoe Collection is a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/b2i6pOq35O — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 13, 2020

Hosting the Zoom conference meeting in front of his massive shoe closet, which he says he believes is bigger than Patrick Mahomes, the tight end made it clear there would be no let down in the pursuit of another Super Bowl title.

“It’s still been pretty surreal, it’s almost like the quarantine made it a dream because we haven’t been able to go out and visit all our family members,” Kelce said.

“But, all in all, the biggest thing is that it’s very motivating. It’s motivating to do it again. I’ve already got the competitive mindset to gear up and start this thing all over again, help recreate this team’s identity, and moving forward we’re just excited because we got a lot of the pieces coming back.”

Kelce mentioned the virtual offseason meetings have been different and difficult at times, but Head Coach Andy Reid has handled things nicely.

“Nothing’s changed because of the load of install, the load of information you’re going to have to be ready for when we do return to practice,” Kelce described.

“It makes it a little bit tougher that you don’t get to go out and run these plays, especially the new plays that we installed. But, for the most part, the locker room guys, the core guys have the mentality that we’ve got to do this again. Last year doesn’t mean a thing, we haven’t erased it, but it builds some confidence to repeat.”

In the meantime, during quarantine time, he’s picking up video games again, starting to play Call of Duty, and also catching up on all the Marvel movies.

And his favorite Marvel movie characters?

“I go to sleep thinking I’m Tony Stark,” he said.