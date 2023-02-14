KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to celebrate Super Bowl LVII with a Championship Parade.

Head coach Andy Reid is known for ordering a special dinner after winning a key matchup on the gridiron.

Reid talked about how he celebrated his first dinner in Kansas City after winning Super Bowl LVII.

“I went to Pizza 51. I got a mushroom and sausage pizza, how about that? And a salad just to make my chubbiness feel good,” Reid said.

The order caught some Chiefs fans off guard.

Andy Reid is known for his love of cheeseburgers, including how he jokingly planned to use his Super Bowl LIV ring to cash in on one.

“You wear it for special occasions. Or if you want a free cheeseburger, you point that right there, show ‘em that ring and you might get one,” Reid said after winning Super Bowl LIV.