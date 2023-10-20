KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their first divisional bout of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

These two have had some thrilling battles the past few seasons. In fact, nobody has played the Chiefs tougher in the AFC West than the Chargers.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert usually always calls for offensive fireworks, but it’s been Kansas City’s defense that has made a statement so far this season.

Every game between the two signal callers has come within one score, with the Chiefs winning four of the five matchups.

With a win, the Chiefs could put a stranglehold on the division early in the season, putting them in prime position to win their eighth straight AFC West title.

Here is what to know if you plan to attend the game on Sunday.

Tickets

You can purchase tickets online on the Chiefs’ website or through a third-party site like Vivid Seats or the Gametime app.

Tickets are starting at $180 and float anywhere from $400 to over $1,000 to be seated in the lower bowl.

Gameday Forecast

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 71 degrees with a low of 60 on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Tailgating and the game experience should go smoothly for fans as the weather looks to be very accommodating.

Pregame Timeline

11 a.m. – Parking gates open

11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District opens

1 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates open

1:30 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates open

2:25 p.m. – Team warm-ups begin

3:14 p.m. – Chargers team introduction

3:16 p.m. – Chiefs team introduction

3:19 p.m. – National Anthem

3:23 p.m. – Coin toss

3:25 p.m. – Kickoff

Chiefs Celebrate Annual Legends Game with Hall of Fame Induction

The Chiefs will induct return specialist and wide receiver Dante Hall into the Chiefs Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place during halftime, with nearly 80 Chiefs alumni expected to be in attendance.

Hall will also be the drum honoree for the game on Sunday.

Parking and Traffic

The parking gates open at 11 a.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase their parking passes online on their website.

Tickets and parking passes are mobile only and fans are suggested to add them to their mobile wallet for easy access.

Parking passes are $50 for regular cars. If you have an RV or a bus, parking passes will cost $130. Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early.

Guests using rideshare services such as Lyft or Uber can drop-off or pick-up at the Missouri Welcome Center, located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Stadium Gates and Entry

All gates at the stadium open at 1 p.m. Gates for guests with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club Level will open at 1 p.m.

The Chiefs will continue with their clear bag policy as usual. Fans can bring a 12x6x12 clear plastic bag, a one-gallon plastic freezer bag or non-clear bags of any kind that are no larger than 4.5×6.5.

Cashless

The Chiefs do not accept cash at Arrowhead Stadium. All concession stands and retail stores are completely cashless.

Acceptable forms of payment include credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, Chiefs Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.