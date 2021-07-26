What to know if you’re attending Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back in St. Joseph for 2021 training camp at Missouri Western State University.

“We’re glad to be back up here in St. Joe. We love the hospitality that they give us here at Missouri Western,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

And the city of St. Joseph loves them right back. Signs have been placed around town welcoming the two-time defending AFC Champions and 2019 Super Bowl Champions back to their home away from home.

After COVID-19 forced the Chiefs to stay in Kansas City last year with a closed camp, this year the team is back to welcoming the public to practices. But things will still look different than years past.

If you’re planning to attend Chiefs training camp, make sure you’re prepared for everything from tickets to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tickets and attendance

For those wanting to attend training camp this year, attendance will be limited under COVID-19 protocols.

While most practices are free, a ticket for each person is required. Tickets must be reserved online through the Chiefs website. Just like attending Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium, all training camp tickets are mobile entry only.

It’s important to note that there’s a charge of $5 for three training camp dates, and two dates are reserved for season ticket holders only. See the full schedule below.

Schedule

Chiefs rookies and quarterbacks reported last week, and the full team reported Monday. But those first few days of practice haven’t been open to the public.

The first day of semi-public training camp is set for Wednesday, July 28, but it’s only open to season ticket holders. The first practice open to the general public is Thursday, July 29.

If practice is moved inside due to weather or other reasons, it will be closed to the public.

Training camp gates will open 30 minutes prior to the start of practice and will close 30 minutes after practice.

See the full schedule below:

Wednesday, July 28 at 9:15 a.m. — Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day presented by GEHA

Thursday, July 29 at 9:15 a.m. — First Practice Open to the Public

Friday, July 30 at 9:15 a.m. — $5 Admission Fee

Saturday, July 31 at 9:15 a.m. — $5 Admission Fee

Sunday, Aug. 1 — No Practice

Monday, Aug. 2 at 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5 at 9:15 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6 at 9:15 a.m. — Chiefs Alumni Day & Gatorade Junior Training Camp

Saturday, Aug. 7 — No Practice

Sunday, Aug. 8 at 9:15 a.m. — Family Fun Day, $5 Admission Fee

Monday, Aug. 9 at 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9:15 a.m. — Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day presented by GEHA

Wednesday, Aug. 11 — No Practice

Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9:15 a.m. — Held as a makeup date and ticket reservations are unavailable

Friday, Aug. 13 — No Practice

Saturday, Aug. 14 — Chiefs Preseason Week 1 Game at 49ers

Sunday, Aug. 15 — No Practice

Monday, Aug. 16 at 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 8:15 a.m. — Military Appreciation Day presented by GEHA, Final Camp Practice

COVID-19 changes and more

A big change this year that’s sure to disappoint many Chiefs fans: There will be no autographs, meet-and-greet sessions or photos with the players.

Masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests. Masks are recommended, but not required, for guests who are not fully vaccinated.

For security reasons, fans are limited to bringing only a small plastic bag inside the camp. The NFL’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect at camp, just like it is at Arrowhead.

For those planning on visiting Chiefs training Camp, it’s advised that visitors be aware of heat advisories. The Chiefs have a medical tent set up with misting tents.

Have more questions? Read the Chiefs training camp FAQ.

Parking

Parking at Missouri Western will be available in Lot H.

With the exception of season ticket member days, fans will be charged $5 per day to park. Parking for buses and RVs has been set aside in Lot H at a rate of $15 per vehicle. There is no free parking spaces on-campus.