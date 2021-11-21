What to watch for as the Chiefs square off against the Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a penalty against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’ll be a clash of the titans when the Dallas Cowboys come to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Dallas is 7-2 ranked third in the NFC, Kansas City is 6-4 ranked 4th in the AFC with both teams leading their division.

The winner also gets the prestigious and illustrious Preston Road Trophy.

As both teams look to continue their winning ways, here are some things that may stick out while you’re watching the game.

Injury bug hits both teams in different ways

As the Chiefs get back second-year RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Dallas loses one of their leading receivers, Amari Cooper, to COVID-19.

CEH will most likely be used in a limited role with Chiefs leading rusher Darrel Williams still having a big role in the offense.

The Cowboys still have their leading receiver CeeDee Lamb (726 yards, 6 TDs) along with TE Dalton Schultz (438 yards, 3 TDs) and WRs Cedrick Wilson (280 yards, 3 TDs), Michael Gallup and Noah Brown.

Along Dallas’ defensive line, EDGE Randy Gregory (5 sacks, 20 pressures) was recently placed on injured reserve along with other DL DeMarcus Lawrence and Neville Gallimore.

Dallas has the #1 offense in the league so they may adjust fine without Cooper.

Dallas’ defense ranks in the top 15 in stopping the run and winning in pass-rush situations so they may be fine as well.

With LB Micah Parsons leading the pass rush (6 sacks, 15 QB hits), they have been solid without those names.

And with RTs Mike Remmers and Lucas Niang still out, replacement Andrew Wiley could be in for another large workload as he fights those Dallas blitzes and pressures.

Look for the Chiefs to stick with the same offensive gameplan as last week to combat the pass rush: quick throws/screens, chips to help Wylie and dink and dunk down the field.

Keep the big plays rolling

Last game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs had 6 big plays of over 20 yards on offense and two big plays on defense by forcing two fumbles.

For the offense to keep up its explosive ways, the Chiefs will need to keep those explosive plays going on offense.

But the key will be for Patrick Mahomes to continually take what the defense gives him by making the check-downs and the short throws as opposed to attempting to force big throws to covered receivers down the field.

The Chiefs have won the turnover battle the past two games against the Green Bay Packers (2-0) and the Raiders (2-1).

Explosive plays and turnovers are factors in every game and it will most definitely affect this one.

Mahomes vs. Dak

Quarterback matchups are the biggest draws of any football game and two of the top passers in football will be squaring off at Arrowhead.

Dak Prescott leading America’s Team back to their crowned prominence that they haven’t felt in quite some time; Patrick Mahomes leading a team coming off of back-to-back Super Bowl runs and hoping to make it a third one through an up and down season.

On top of both men being at the top of the league statistically, they are both just very fun to watch.

Both have big arms (Mahomes with a clear advantage), both can scramble, both have dynamic playmakers around them and dynamic offensive coordinators to work with as well.

It is going to be an offensive pleasure to watch.

Or maybe one or both defenses step up to the plate and lockdown both offenses.

It’ll all go down at 3:25 pm CT on FOX4.