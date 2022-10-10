KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football fans across the country will tune in on Monday night as the Kansas City Chiefs host their historic rivals the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the Chiefs and Raiders step on the gridiron in search for a win, there will be plenty of other details to pay attention in the rivalry matchup.

Kelce’s Historic Run

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is regarded as one of the best in the league at his position and looks to continue his dominant stretch on Monday night.

Kelce sits at 30 career games with 100+ receiving yards and doing so on Monday night would tie him with HOFer Tony Gonzalez for the most in franchise history and second-most by a tight end in NFL history.

The All-Pro tight end also needs just one reception to tie Gonzalez for the longest streak of consecutive games with at least one catch at 131.

Patrick Mahomes

QB Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 in his career against the Raiders and has thrown for 2,546 yards and 22 touchdowns in those games.

On Monday, Mahomes (162) can continue to climb the all-time career touchdowns leaderboard by throwing 4 touchdown passes. That will tie him with Brad Johnson (166) for 75th all-time, leapfrogging Jim Plunkett, Daryle Lamonica and Troy Aikman.

Mahomes has thrown 4 touchdown passes in three occasions against Las Vegas, most recently last season in a 41-14 win where he threw 5.

In his past three games against the Raiders, Mahomes’ completion percentage has been over 70% with only one interception in that span.

MVS

Wide receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling is celebrating his 28th birthday by playing in his first Chiefs-Raiders rivalry game.

The former Green Bay Packer has yet to find the endzone this season, but has caught 13 passes for 168 yards. He is coming off a 63-yard game in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his most as a Chief.

MVS will also be facing his former wide receiver teammate in Green Bay, Davante Adams, who was traded to the Raiders this past offseason.

Carlos Dunlap

Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap has two sacks on the season which puts him two away from reaching the century mark.

Dunlap’s 98 career sacks are good for 41st all-time since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

If he reaches 100, he will be the seventh active player to reach the mark and will move up to 40th all-time.

Local Ties

Raiders rookie cornerback Sam Webb was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western State.

Webb also graduated from Excelsior Springs High School before joining the Griffons.